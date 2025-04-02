Dear Humans,

Thank you so much for joining me today to witness Cory Booker heroically lead us all. He destroyed Strom Thurmond’s record by over an hour, speaking for 25 hours! Bless you, Cory!

WE. NEEDED. THIS.

God cried so much.

This is the kind of leadership all good-hearted people long for.

As he said again and again: our hope is in YOU.

THIS IS OUR MORAL MOMENT.

“Where does the Constitution live? On paper or in our HEARTS?”

— Cory Booker

“Speak up, speak out, get in the way. Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America.” - John Lewis

It’s not left or right, it’s right or wrong.

Let his heroism inspire YOU to be heroic in your life, if even to not let these bastards get you so down. Now go out and get in some good trouble!

Our live-stream broke 6,200 people! This is a new RECORD for us! Jesus and I will be back tomorrow at 3ET. (We’re doing a weekday show at that time)

Oh also, it’s our birthday! We are celebrating the 6 year anniversary today of the God Pod! Wish us a happy birthday!

"We the people are pissed and God's words are what we need, and have always needed, in these dire times. We must stand together, or hang separately." - Dave

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. This isn’t just a newsletter anymore. It’s a movement. And it’s growing fast.

Join God’s rebellion today:

No go out and cause some good trouble.

Love,

God