The Christian Nationalists behind Project 2025 have announced the formation of a new political party today called The Nationalist Christian Party, or the Nat C's for short.

"Today marks the beginning of a new era," declared Kevin Roberts, head of the Heritage Foundation and the self-appointed spokesperson for the Nat C Party, while appearing as a guest on Steve Bannon’s War Room, who couldn’t be there because he’s in prison. "We are proud to launch the new American Nat C Party, dedicated to ensuring that everyone follows our interpretation of morality—or else. This second American revolution will be bloodless as long as the left lays back and lets the Nat C’s do their thing."

Project 2025: A Vision for the Future

Central to the Nat C's platform is Project 2025, an ambitious plan that promises to turn America into a theocratic utopia.

"The Nat C’s are committed to a future where every atheist and liberal commie is rounded up and sent to concentration camps,-” Robert continued. “Really, anyone who refuses to accept Jesus Christ as their lord and savior and Donald Trump as their president.”

Trump: The Chosen One

The Nat C's have also made it clear that their loyalty lies with former President Donald Trump, whom they regard as a messiah. "Trump is the chosen one," said Roberts, eyes gleaming with fervor. "Donald Trump loves the Nat C’s and the Nat C's love Donald Trump. God bless Trump’s Project 2025!"

In response to these declarations, Trump took to his TruthSocial platform:

"I know EVERYTHING about Project 2025! I am the one who is behind it! I came up with all the great ideas of making divorce illegal and taking away women’s right to vote. MAGA and Project 2025 are the same! Go Nat C’s! MAGA!”

Donald Trump’s Project 2025 and the ideas of the Nat C Party are deeply unpopular with most of the electorate, who say they want to continue to be able to do liberal things such as drink wine, dance and have sex.

Share

QUESTION:

On a scale of 1-10, how worried are you about the new American Nat C Party?

Leave a comment

Reminder:

To celebrate our recent 2 month anniversary milestone and the 4th of July, I'm offering a special limited time discount! For this weekend only, you can become a paid subscriber at a 20% discount. Just click here to claim your 4th of July End of Democracy Special and support The God Pod. Don’t miss out on this divine deal! (Valid through July 7th, 2024)