Letters from God

Letters from God

124 Comments

User's avatar
mostly wibbly's avatar
mostly wibbly
Jul 6, 2024

I did Nat C that one coming

Reply
Share
8 replies
Andra Watkins's avatar
Andra Watkins
Jul 6, 2024

Dear God:

I hope you don't smite me for this, but I've been writing a Substack about Project 2025 since January. I approach it as a Christo-fascist manifesto, because I was indoctrinated in Christian Nationalism as a child and teenager.

I am writing a newsletter on Monday that will give readers a shortcut to this almost 6 months of content on Project 2025. I hope more people will come and learn just how insidious and vile Project 2025 is, right down to their veiled use of the Bible.

https://project2025istheocracy.substack.com

Reply
Share
5 replies
122 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture