Dear Humans,

Behold, all over the land, CEOs are afraid. Crying into their champagne glasses in their hot tubs, it’s not easy being a chief executive officer these days. If you know a CEO, reach out to them tonight and give them a hug. After all, it must be terrifying knowing the people whose lives you’ve profited off are finally noticing the scale of your greed.

Millionaire executives are the real victims, after all—or so the corporate media wants you to believe.

Verily, the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has the media clutching their pearl necklaces harder than ever before.

The Wall Street Journal wails about “moral decay” because people dared to cheer for Luigi Mangione, the alleged Claims Adjuster.

That is how “our culture has degraded?” No shit, dumb fucks. American culture has degraded so much that Americans just re-elected a convicted criminal conman rapist to be the fucking president.

54% of Americans read at a 5th grade level and guns are the leading cause of death of children and teens.

Did they miss that murderer Kyle Rittenhouse has been celebrated by the right FOR YEARS? Or Daniel Penny? Or a thousand other gun-toting right-wing psychopaths?

The Atlantic warns this is a “blinking-and-blaring signal” of societal decline.

How about Sandy Hook elementary? Or Uvalde? Or Columbine for that matter. Were those blinking-and-blaring warning signals too? Or is it just when a shooting happens to a CEO?

Ben Shapiro wrings his hands over Bill Burr joking that CEOs should feel afraid, calling it a “morally sick sentiment.”

CEO-defender Shapiro has never cared about who he causes to live in fear before. He has led the transphobic movement for years, causing untold harm.

And the San Francisco Chronicle warns of the “rising costs of protecting executives.”

How ever will Elon Musk pay for this? He’ll probably demand taxpayers provide him with Secret Service protection. Give it a few days.

Funny how society wasn’t in decline when UnitedHealthcare kept $20 billion of their subscribers’ money in 2022 while denying countless healthcare claims.

Or when American cancer patients paid $16.22 billion out of pocket in 2019, while UnitedHealthcare alone walked away with $33 billion in profits.

They could have covered every cancer patient’s treatment and still pocketed $17 billion—but where was the moral outrage then?

Millions Die and No One Cares

The narrative is clear: the problem isn’t the system that profits from suffering—it’s the masses for daring to be angry.

Murder is wrong…on that EVERYONE can agree! We’re just using this moment to remember all those who have been murdered by greed, okay? Anyone disingenuously suggesting that those pointing this out are somehow ‘pro-murder’ is either braindead or gets talking points and checks from the healthcare industry.

Every year, thousands—if not hundreds of thousands—die because health insurance companies decide their lives aren’t worth the cost. Claims denied. Treatments delayed. Families bankrupted.

And yet, no one in the media seems interested in those numbers. Why? Because the health insurance industry doesn’t want us to know.

The deaths they cause are invisible, buried under spreadsheets and corporate spin. The media tracks CEO security costs to the penny but won’t lift a finger to count the lives quietly extinguished by denied care.

If these deaths were counted, they’d be impossible to ignore. So the industry hides them, and politicians and corporate media lets them.

Blaming the Mass Victims

The public isn’t the problem here—it’s the only force left calling out this grotesque system. People are angry because they’ve watched their loved ones die while CEOs hoard billions.

Parents lose children because treatment was deemed “not medically necessary.” Seniors die waiting for approvals that never come. And yet, the media brands this righteous anger as “moral decay.”

And as for comedian Bill Burr? Looks like the Founding Fathers agree with him.

As Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1787: “And what country can preserve its liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance?”

This anger from the public isn’t a failure of society—it’s proof the spirit of resistance to tyranny still burns.

Cry for the Right People

If you’re going to mourn, mourn for the parents bankrupted trying to save their children. Mourn for the cancer patients who died because their treatment was “too expensive.”

Mourn for the millions quietly killed by a system designed to deny them care. But don’t ask us to cry for the man at the top of that system.

"People should not be afraid of their governments, governments should afraid of their people" - V for Vendetta

Bill Burr and Thomas Jefferson are right.

CEOs are afraid?

Good. Maybe they should be.

The Lord hath spoken!

