Dear Humans,

Canada just launched a billboard offensive inside MAGA country…and God is loving every second of it.

1. The Nations Rebuke Thee

Canada has begun erecting giant billboards in twelve U.S. states.

The first sightings have been in Georgia and Ohio, but the full list includes:

Florida, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Arizona, Texas. They also posted some in the blue states Minnesota, and New Hampshire.

So…many more sightings are to come!

The signs read:

“Tariffs Are A Tax On Your Grocery Bill.”

Seen in Georgia.

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly has a message for Americans:

“Talk to your senators, your house representatives, your mayors, your governors. Send a message that you don’t want these tariffs.”

The quiet upstairs neighbor has had enough…and now they’re are striking back in the heart of darkness…RED STATES!

Canada is not fecking around, eh?

2. God Bless Canada!

I haven’t felt like blessing America in a long time. But I am loving Canada in this era. They are fighting back with style, grace, and giant damn billboards…and God is loving every second of it.

God bless Canada. Seriously.

And may they do even more billboards. There’s no shortage of good ideas. For example, I looked upon this one and saw that it was good:

3. The World Is Pushing Back

You’re watching Canada take the fight directly to red states with facts on billboards. You’re seeing the people of Greenland prepare to roast JD Vance the moment he steps off the plane this Friday.

Good people everywhere like us are finding their voices, standing up tall and learning how to fight back.

This isn’t just a moment. It’s a movement.

It’s people rising up, country by country, to say: NO MORE.

It’s the huge crowds showing up for the anti-oligarchy tour. It’s billboards in Georgia. Protests in Greenland. It’s you, spreading truth like wildfire across social media.

4. Join God’s Rebellion

In just three months, we’ve grown from 73,000 to 123,000 subscribers. That’s 50,000 new wonderful people who refuse to stay silent. Every day, more fighters are joining this rebellion.

But here’s the thing—only a small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could expand our reach, expose more corruption, and push back harder against these fascist goons.

This isn’t just a newsletter anymore. It’s a movement. And it’s growing fast.

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God