Lo, thou hast witnessed yet another embarrassment for Donald, the self-proclaimed "deal-making genius." His threats to Canada and Mexico were revealed to be theatrics, leading to a humiliating defeat.

1. Donald Lost

Donald was signing executive orders on TV when he announced that he was ‘pausing’ the tariffs for 30 days.

What did Canada and Mexico do? They simply promised to keep doing what they’d already been doing under previous agreements. Nothing new.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones tanked and Canadians are now united in their militant hatred for Donald and the Republicans.

And then, whilst talking about why tariffs are needed on Canada and Mexico, Donald actually said THIS:

“Who the hell made these deals? THEY’RE SO BAD.”

GUESS WHAT? It was him. He’s the moron who made those bad deals.

2. How the Media Covered It

Naturally, corporate media treated Trump’s tariff pause as a win and gave him credit for things that Biden did. Total nonsense.

LIES FROM THE PIT OF HELL!

3. What Actually Happened

Canada: Trudeau “agreed” to continue the $1.3 billion border plan announced back in December. This included 8,500 personnel who were already stationed there. They also agreed to announce a ‘Fentanyl Czar,’ which is a bullshit position they made up to placate Donold.

Canada and Mexico know there are over 70 million Americans who also strongly dislike Donald.

Mexico: Mexico “committed” to sending 10,000 troops to the border—troops that were already there as part of a Biden agreement. Absolutely nothing changed. As predicted, Donald is once again taking credit for things he didn’t do.

In short: Canada and Mexico called Donald’s bluff by offering nothing, and he still folded. They won.

Up next? China, who have already rejected Donald’s first attempt at a phone call. His bibles are gonna be so expensive to print now.

4. God's Final Word

Canada and Mexico’s presidents won the day, showing the world what real leadership looks like. Canada will not become the 51st state. That is never going to happen. Mexico never built a wall and never will.

The rebellion grows stronger every day. Whether it be a nation, a senator, a congressperson, God, or you….people are fighting back.

Keep fighting, keep calling out the lies, and know that defeating them is possible—even when things feel scary.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

