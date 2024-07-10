Letters from God

Letters from God

31 Comments

User's avatar
MaryAnn Boylan's avatar
MaryAnn Boylan
Jul 10, 2024

You don’t ask for much now do you? 🙄 But—nailed it eternally!! Amen and amen!!

Reply
Share
Barbara Olsen's avatar
Barbara Olsen
Jul 10, 2024

Only 3? Then I guess I'd have to pick 1, 2, and 4. But all of them are spot on. I fear you may have to smite if things don't change soon...all those that are calling on Biden to remove himself from the race are making things harder than they already are for us to win in November...maybe you should have a talk with them?

Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture