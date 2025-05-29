Dear Humans,

After months of terrorizing the world, EVERY SINGLE ONE OF Trump’s tariffs just got BLOCKED by a federal trade court. Bad news for him, great news for everyone else. SMITE!

Donald ‘Taco John’ Trump tried to use an emergency powers law from the 1970s to slap massive tariffs on damn near everything. The court said nope. Why? Because a trade deficit isn’t a national emergency…even if the Mad King thinks so.

This is a HUGE deal. Tariffs are import taxes that consumers pay.

They would’ve jacked up prices on imports, hurt small businesses, and wrecked what’s left of the economy. And all so President Taco could look “tough” while being dumb.

The court ruled he overstepped. His whole plan? Illegal. Unconstitutional. Canceled. OVER.

And yes, the guy who hates due process will appeal. And he will lose again and again. But for today, this is a major win. For the rule of law. For democracy. For sanity. Let us celebrate it.

Let it be known:

You can’t call everything an emergency just to get your way.

