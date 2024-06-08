Letters from God

Letters from God

35 Comments

User's avatar
Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
Jun 8, 2024

Where do I sign up?

Reply
Share
1 reply by God
Ingrid Guthrie's avatar
Ingrid Guthrie
Jun 9, 2024

They always come after the angels.

This is the most heartwarming story I've read. I Love Dolly and her pure-love heart! Count me in! In the end it could very well be Dolly's Rhinestone Army that will save US. 💖

Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture