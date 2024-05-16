Letters from God

Letters from God

52 Comments

User's avatar
Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
May 16, 2024

OMG I thought my faith in humanity was restored.......smh

Reply
Share
2 replies
Deborah T's avatar
Deborah T
May 16, 2024

You got me - hook, line, and sinker. I should have known it was too good to be true. 😢

Reply
Share
50 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture