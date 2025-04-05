Letters from God

Ann L. Braden
Apr 5, 2025

Today, April 5, 2025, is my husband’s and my 50th wedding anniversary. We’re Minnesotans who have been vacationing in southern Portugal. This morning we drove 2.5 hours to Lisbon to join nearly 300 American expats and others in a HandsOff protest. Couldn’t have asked for a better way to celebrate our Golden Anniversary! Lets hear from HandsOff protestors from across the globe.

Mary Hall
Apr 5, 2025

Hundreds of people lining both side of the street for three blocks in tiny Issaquah, WA (home of Costco's HQ). Best sign was "I've seen smarter cabinets at Ikea."

