Dear Humans,

Today you showed up with your feet, your fury, and your funniest damn signs. I bring you glad tidings from the streets, where hope marched loud and the billionaires watched nervously from their compounds.

1. The People Showed Up

Yea, though the billionaires did try to silence thee, and the cowards in Congress did avert their gaze, the people still came. Not for clout. Not for clicks. But because their souls cried out, "Not today, fascist."

Behold the crowd: thousands, nay, tens of thousands, flooding the streets.

No algorithm summoned them. No billionaire bankrolled them. Just righteous anger, duct-taped poster board, and a deep, holy love for democracy.

I watched from above (and also from my futon, mid-bong rip), and I say unto thee: I have not seen such sacred chaos since the Burning Bush Incident of 1252 B.C.

2. The Signs Were Divine

Then came the signs, and lo, they did slap.

Even I was impressed, and I’m literally God.

I would be able to honk!

BAHAHA!

Seriously! Verily, this one NAILS IT.

Just brilliant.

3. This Is Our Moral Moment

Blessed be the protesters. The loudmouths. The organizers. The sign-holders. The sidewalk saints. Blessed be the kids who showed up with better one-liners than entire PR teams. Blessed be the elders still marching after all these years. And blessed be you, for giving a damn.

You have made Donold nervous today. Good. He should be.

Thank you for showing up. For marching, for shouting, for carrying signs that made Me laugh out loud and weep with pride.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: thou shalt overturn Citizens United.

Love,

God