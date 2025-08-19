Dear President Zelensky,

Lo, thy drip is immaculate. The all black suit, simple, sharp, devastating. Inside his Temu Golden Oval Office, you looked like a superhero sitting next to a demented baby.

And lo, you did not come alone this time. You rolled into the White House with thy European homies at thy side, a fellowship of democracies standing shoulder to shoulder, ready to ride on these fascist fools.

Last time Donald and his racist fascist thugs bullied you. This time you came ready.

And then came the viral moment. When Trumpworld’s court jester Brian Glenn tried to flatter you, you hit him with the quip heard round the world:

“You are in the same suit. I changed, you did not.”

SMITE!!!

Meanwhile, Baby Donald sits there, a pawn of Putin, looking small. Why? Because Putin holds the Epstein files over his head like the Sword of Damocles. That is why Trump always slouches around him like a guilty schoolboy caught cheating.

So I say unto you, bless you Mr. Zelensky, for so courageously leading your country through these dark times.

For showing up with style, with allies, and with truth, while your enemies hide behind lies, gold wallpaper, and kompromat.

I believe in you. God is on your side. And with Me? All things are possible.

Love, ❤️

God

