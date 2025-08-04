Dear Humans,

Lo, everywhere you look, people are pushing back. From highway overpasses to the courtroom, we will not give in without a fight.

So I just wanted to take a break from covering the 1984-style daily dystopia to bless YOU for not giving up.

1. No, Seriously. Bless YOU.

Just staying aware of the actual news everyday is an act of heroism and defiance. It’s so easy to check out and go numb.

The fascists aren’t hiding anymore. They’re loud, proud, and evil.

But if they’re real, then so are the good people. I have friends everywhere.

That’s you. You refuse to let these lying monsters win.

You're still here. You still care. You still give a damn. And for that I must say…

BLESS YOU, GOOD AND KIND HUMANS!!!

2. Some Recent Testimonials

Thanks for being a part of this growing community.

Here are some recent messages I’ve gotten from humans who upgraded.

Cheri: “I support your work because you are spot on and tell it like it is. Your pieces are factual, funny, and hopeful all mixed together. Thank you spreading the truth and fighting the good fight. We are with you."

Thank you, Cheri! This message gave me hope.

Brenda: "Your writing is important to me because in this century of the douchebag, it's refreshing to read the perspective of someone who is not bewitched by their own human arrogance, and respects the planet and its inhabitants, even when they're dickwads."

Thank you, Brenda! I love that. “Century of the Douchebag.” Bewitched by their own human arrogance. Nailed it!

3. How To Give Donald The Middle Finger

You want to give Donald the middle finger? Here’s how.

Support independent voices that call him what he is. That mock his power. That drag him into the light.

Love,

God