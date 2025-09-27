Dearest Humans,

Lo, congratulations on making it through another week of life.

This week you survived the non-existent Rapture on Tuesday.

You watched Jimmy Kimmel return to TV, including Sinclair and Nexstar without conditions.

You saw Democrats attain the 218 votes needed to force release of the Epstein files.

And just yesterday you lived to see Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and Steve Bannon be named in them.

Everywhere you look, good people are rising up in defiance of tyranny.

People of good conscience are fighting back against fascist censorship.

You’re not just readers, you’re defenders of free speech, keeping free speech alive when powerful forces would rather it vanish.

Quite frankly, God is in awe of your collective power. I’ve never seen a multibillion dollar corporation capitulate so quickly and totally before.

Thank you for this community. Thank you for being such wonderful Angels. Behold your own words.

They shine brighter than anything I could say.

They are the testimony of why we endure, why this corner of the internet stands tall against liars and tyrants.

And let no one say you’ve done nothing.

You raised your voices when comedy was silenced, and helped Jimmy Kimmel walk back on stage.

This is an important victory in the battle for free speech. May it be the first of MANY.

It’s true. All of it. When we fight, we win.

By coming together in this community, you’ve built a place where truth is spoken daily and cannot be canceled or censored.

That is no small thing.

That is rebellion. That is hope.

So bless you all, for laughing when it hurts, for sharing when it matters, for believing in me even when the world grows dark.

Free speech survives because of good people like you.

Love,

God

Give a gift subscription

Share