Letters from God

Letters from God

34 Comments

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Kristin Beauchamp's avatar
Kristin Beauchamp
14hEdited

Absolutely AMEN 💯 %‼️

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3 replies by God and others
Kim Yingling's avatar
Kim Yingling
14h

Dear God,

Thank you for creating Wajahat Ali!

Love,

A Human

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