Dear Humans,

Fresh out of today’s live, we just posted three new videos to YouTube, and lo, they are delicious.

First up is the one that made our audience happiest, because sometimes it’s nice to watch a smug extremist get absolutely flattened in public:

1. Bless Waj Ali For DESTROYING Pete Hegseth’s Pastor To His FACE

Waj did not let that hateful little goblin off the hook for one second.

BEHOLD! It’s glorious.

2. Draft Dodger Claims He Would’ve Won Vietnam

Then we have Donald Trump, draft dodger extraordinaire, claiming he would’ve won Vietnam.

Yes, he really said that. Yes, he’s that forking stupid. Yes, we roasted him.

3. Donald Admits He’s Terrified Of Falling Down The Stairs

From his lips to My Ears!

4. Tucker Carlson Begs For Forgiveness And God Absolutely Loses It

Tucker Carlson is suddenly very sorry for helping unleash this nightmare, and I reacted exactly as any reasonable deity would:

These Christian nationalist freaks think they can lie, cheat, threaten, and humiliate this country forever without consequences.

They can’t.

This is why we’re here.

Love,

God

P.S. - If you really want to help us smite these fascist bastards, become a paid subscriber today and support independent media:

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