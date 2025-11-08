Dear Humans,

Lo, a reporter spoke the truth, and the mad king of liars couldn’t handle it.

It happened during a White House press event, where Trump was rambling about how “Thanksgiving is cheaper than ever.” A reporter dared to point out that Walmart’s so-called cheaper basket is only cheaper because it has less food in it. She was absolutely right. And he absolutely lost it.

1. Stop Talking About Egg Prices! WAAHH!

Right after Zohran Mamdani won, Trump panicked. He watched a Muslim Democratic Socialist become the most powerful man in New York City and decided to try out populism for a day.

First he posted:

“Affordability is our goal.”

Then a day later:

“Thanksgiving 2025 is 25% cheaper than 2024, according to Walmart.”

Did you catch that? The most prolific liar in history wants people to “stop lying.”

The dinner Wal-Mart and Trump are talking about had 21 items included last year in the package, while this year only 15 items. Last years package was all name brand, while this year it’s mostly generic Great Value brand.

Remember in The Lion King when the hyenas turned on Scar and ate him? In the end, they ate him, right? You can’t lie to people’s hungry stomachs.

2. Fact Check SMITE!

At a White House press event on Friday, Trump repeated his Walmart lie in front of the cameras. That’s when an NBC reporter cut through it.

Calmly, clearly, she pointed out the truth: the Thanksgiving basket is only cheaper because it has less food in it.

Donald Diaper shouted “fake news.” And then he finally snapped, saying, “I don’t want to hear about affordability.” That line should follow him forever.

3. God’s Final Word

This wasn’t just a tantrum. It was a confession.

Sleepy Donold wants people to stop saying prices are high. He wants them to stop asking him about food.

He wants everyone to sit down, be quiet, and believe whatever lie he pulls out of his ballroom.

I REFUSE!!!

4. Join the Rebellion!

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him. Here are some of our recent reviews:

“As an Atheist I’m thrilled to find out there is a GAWD! And one that has his shit together! You always make me smile. “ - Lise

“I’ve always enjoyed your FB posts. I HAD to find something uplifting to do to spark a shot of hope through the darkness. This is it! Hallelujah!” — Nancy

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 18 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 25% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God