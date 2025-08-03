Dear Humans,

In Texas, Republicans are redrawing congressional districts mid-decade to guarantee themselves five more seats. They are slicing up cities, erasing Black and Latino voters, and rigging the outcome before a single vote is cast.

But thankfully, one brave good man showed up to call out Trump and the Republicans for all their blatant cheating.

1. Bless This Man For Speaking Truth to Power!

At a public hearing, one man sat before them and spoke the truth.

"He was caught on video cheating on the golf course; he cheated on his taxes, he cheated on his business loans, he cheated on his wives, he cheated on the business contractor that he stiffed through forty years of business, and he tried to cheat on the 2020 election."

He’s right. Whatever happened to “THOU SHALT NOT CHEAT!?!”

God bless this hero for doing the Lord’s work. The Lord heard it and said, More of this, please.

2. God Bless The Rebellion!

Rebellions are built on hope. Every act of defiance is important, be they big or small. Personal or public. These are not small things. Each one is a miracle. Each one is holy. Each one is working.

Keep going, humans. You’re not alone. You’re part of something real.

We’re up against a party of liars and cheaters. But they cannot silence all of us. Today, one man spoke the truth out loud, and that still matters.

Every time Trump tries to silence the truth, it gets louder.

That’s why this space exists. To lift up the voices that still speak clearly from within a rigged system.

Because he can’t fire what he can’t control.

Love,

God