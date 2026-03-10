Dear Humans,

Good morning. Thank you for being here. Right wing billionaires currently own and control every single major news and social media network. But they don’t own us. You’re the only reason God’s left wing newsletter still exists. If you’re able, consider joining today as a paid subscriber.

Lo, just wanted to take a moment today to say thank Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs for vetoing the Charlie Kirk memorial license plates in Arizona.

“Charlie Kirk’s assassination is tragic and a horrifying act of violence. In America, we resolve our political differences at the ballot box. No matter who it targets, political violence puts us all in harm’s way and damages our sacred democratic institutions,” Hobbs wrote in her veto letter. “I will continue working toward solutions that bring people together, but this bill falls short of that standard by inserting politics into a function of government that should remain nonpartisan.”

Bless her for denouncing violence and bless her for vetoing this bill. Memorial license plates should be for people who helped better the country, not people who helped make it much worse.

As you might imagine, this has made Republicans explode with rage.

In a time dominated by political cowardice, it would have been so easy for her to do what the Republicans always want, which is for you to just lay back and let fascism happen.

They want to take over everything, so they can rewrite history and cast themselves as the heroes, when they are obviously the villains.

Their cult leader Donald Trump is one of the most evil people this planet has ever seen.

He ordered flags lowered for Kirk, but not for the US soldiers killed by his Iran debacle, and yet they have no outrage over that.

All God can say is, in the long run, these people won’t succeed. They never do.

They won’t win the future and they won’t write the history of this time.

We will.

Keep going, humans.

Love,

God

PS - I’ve got an End Of The World Special Offer running right now…so you know it’s big. If you want to help me fight back against these fascist dipshits, join today.