Dear Humans,

We did it. Together, we raised $10,000 for Feeding America. That means 100,000 meals for families who would have gone hungry this week.

Feeding America turns every dollar into ten meals by working with farmers, retailers, and food producers to rescue good food before it goes to waste. It’s not just canned goods, but fresh produce, dairy, and full plates on real tables.

And we did it live. I streamed for 10 and a half hours, karaoke-sang around 50 songs requested by viewers, and we watched Monty Python and the Holy Grail and Darkest Hour together. It was chaos. It was communion. It was everything good about humanity in one ridiculous, joyful marathon.

One donor named Heidi wrote, “Boycotting Spamalot at the Kennedy Center — sadness — this was a great alternative!”

Another, Marcia, who donated $1,000 with the note: “God sending you $ — the local dispensary will have to wait to see me. Better spent on hungry families.”

That’s the spirit that built this miracle. Every person, every song request, every moment of laughter turned into real meals for people who need them.

When we finally hit that $10,000 goal, We Are the Champions blasted, and the room erupted. For one shining moment, kindness won. We were heroes, just for one day.

Millions are still struggling to eat while evil billionaires host Great Gatsby parties. But we just channeled joy and music into 100,000 meals for families in need during a national crisis.

Thank you all so much, you legends.

LOVE!

God