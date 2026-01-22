Dear Humans,

Lo, President Epstein hath returned to Davos. He brought his lies, his dementia, and his insanity. And the world responded with a holy flood of mockery and defiance.

Bless them for that!

1. Bless Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney!

While Donold confused Greenland with Iceland and strutted around Davos like an escaped mental patient / zoo animal, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered the speech that actually mattered.

He didn’t mention Donald by name. He didn’t have to.

Carney told the world that the “rules-based international order” is dead.

That great powers are treating the planet like a buffet, and that “middle powers” (Canada, the EU, Australia, Japan) need to stop clinging to power-mad American idiots.

“If you’re not at the table,” he warned,

“you’re on the menu.”

This happened on the same stage where Donold would later slur his words about seizing Iceland (Greenland) whilst pooping his diaper.

The contrast could not have be clearer.

Carney laid out a future. Donold forgot which country he was threatening.

2. Bless Danish MEP Anders Vistisen!

“Let me put this in words you might understand:

Mr. President, fuck off.”

That line, from Danish MEP Anders Vistisen, is now immortal. That said, God hopes that next time he can work in the phrase “pedophile protector.”

Does he have a GoFundMe?? 😂

3. Bless The NATO Veterans!

After President Pedophile Protector claimed NATO has “never done anything for us,” soldiers from across the globe such as Italy, the UK, Sweden, Canada, and Denmark all posted photos of themselves fighting, bleeding, dying, and sacrificing in Iraq and Afghanistan.

All with one devastating caption:

“Doing nothing for America.”🇺🇸

And hey, remember when Canada helped Los Angeles with water during the fires? That happened very recently!

Canada has been a superhero to the US. They’ve literally done everything to help. Always.

4. Verily, Even The Fascists Are Confused

Donold once again claimed the U.S. should “get Greenland.” But this time, at Davos, he referred to it as Iceland…four fucking times!

HELLO? Where is the corporate media on this?! Double standards, much?

Even his supporters are starting to ask:

“Wait... why does he want Greenland again? I thought that was a meme?”

These folks are SO close to getting it. Should be any minute now.

5. God’s Final Thoughts

Lo, President Epstein stood on stage in Switzerland to declare himself master of the world and the world responded with memes and middle fingers.

Europe, fuck yeah. 👍

Something beautiful is happening: the world is rejecting Donald’s insanity in one voice. And it’s working. He backed down like the coward he is.

From Europe to Montana, people are refusing to be gaslit any longer.

We will not let the party tell us to reject the evidence of our eyes and ears.

The mystique is shattered!

Tangerine Palpatine is insane.

And the whole damn planet knows it.

Let it in. Let this moment of truth give you hope.

Speak! Share! Laugh! Seize the day! Mock the fascists!

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God