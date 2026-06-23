Dear Humans,

HARK! Let it be known, that there are some funny feckin’ people in this world. God hath looked upon the World Cup and heard some brilliant anti-Trump chants.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so daddy billionaire accidentally shows it to more people.

Australians are hilarious and awesome.

"Aussie boys are on a BENDAH!!! Donald Trump is a SEX OFFENDAH!!!"

The British fans also stepped up.

“He’s fat…with piles…he’s in the Epstein files…”

HAHAHAHA!!!

President Epstein must have heard about these chants because he hasn’t attended a single World Cup game yet.

Will he attend a game?

Speaking of which, this Me-damned racist devil is now trying to somehow blame his Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool fiasco on Obama, who was president over 10 years ago, a period of time which includes Trump’s entire first term.

I spoke to Abraham Lincoln in Heaven about what Trump has done to his beloved Reflecting Pool.

I told him Trump is so desperate to blame his idiocy on “radical leftist lunatics” that he’s already had five Americans arrested for allegedly touching the water.

Lincoln was SO fucking pissed.

The entire reflecting pool area has 24/7 cameras and police surveillance.

Now Donald is claiming that antifa terrorists snuck past all of that and used box cutters to cut out 300 feet of blue material.

Sure, Jan 6.

UPDATE on my post from yesterday, in which the Lord blessed Team Algae.

Donald is now furious at that pink frog.

Amphifa broke whatever was left of that loaded diaper he calls a brain.

Dear leader desperately needs Fox News viewers to blame his Green Water fiasco on The Left.

President Donald “I love inflation” Epstein just lost a war.

His approval rating is at 30%.

He’s arresting Americans for being curious onlookers of his public humiliation.

He’s terrified of going to the World Cup in the USA because he might face Epstein chants.

The one thing the devil cannot stand is to be mocked. This is the power of comedy and justice working in tandem.

Thou shalt force Donald Trump to hear Epstein chants everywhere he goes.

FINISH HIM!

God

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