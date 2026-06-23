Letters from God

Letters from God

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plentyofpish's avatar
plentyofpish
1hEdited

It was Antfa Ninjas. Only.Trump's keen eyesight and the highest ever presidential cognitive scores allow him to see them with his infrared vision

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ReeserTheShadow's avatar
ReeserTheShadow
1h

Fuck yeah! Send him to the world cup specifically so the chants can finish him.

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