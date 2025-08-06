Dear Humans,

Lo, the fire rises. You can feel it, can’t you? In the crowds, in the courage, in the patriots who call out these fascists to their face.

1. Bless These Nebraskans

At a packed town hall in Nebraska, GOP Rep Mike Flood tried to sell Trump’s cruel agenda. He wanted applause for slashing Medicaid, cutting food assistance, and boosting ICE raids.

Instead, the crowd erupted. They booed him loudly and shouted, “Vote him out!”

And lo, God saw that it was good.

🎥 Watch the video here:

2. He Asked the Dumbest Question on Earth

In response to the backlash, Flood turned to the same tired script. He asked:

“Do you think 28-year-olds who refuse to work should get free healthcare?”

And the crowd shouted back, without hesitation:

“YESSSSSSSSS!”

Flood was stunned. His little rhetorical trap backfired instantly.

Because the people are done playing stupid games with human lives.

3. Local Hero Smites Fascist

Then came the moment of truth.

A woman asked Flood this question:

“How much do taxpayers have to pay for a fascist country?”

Mike Flood was left dumbfounded.

And the Lord said: More of this, please.

🎥 Watch the video here:

4. God Bless The Rebellion!

Donald Trump is silencing everyone who speaks out against him. He’s getting comedians fired. He’s firing people for reporting statistics. He’s building his own massive secret police force.

And yet…everywhere you look, people are fighting back. The rebellion is everywhere now.

We’ve built something real. Something that matters.

The truth still lives here. The fire still burns. And we are not alone.

Love,

God