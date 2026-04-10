Bless The Woman Who Called Donald A Pedophile In Front Of Melania
Well done, hero!
Dear Humans,
Lo, Melania threw Donald under the bus.
So on today’s episode of The God Show, Jesus and I react to Melania’s panic and revisit the unforgettable moment a woman shouted “pedophile!” at Donald right in front of her. They are IMPLODING.
This is why we’re here.
Because these fascist clowns count on people being too exhausted, too overwhelmed, or too numb to keep up.
We’re here to smite these evil pricks and keep hope alive.
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Now go forth, smite the fascists, and remember this: try.
Love,
God
Big fan, and subscriber. Thank you for spreading the Truth about the Trump Crime Syndicate, Epstein Class, and rePEDOcans.
This is getting better by the hour. 💙