Dear Humans,

Lo, Melania threw Donald under the bus.

So on today’s episode of The God Show, Jesus and I react to Melania’s panic and revisit the unforgettable moment a woman shouted “pedophile!” at Donald right in front of her. They are IMPLODING.

This is why we’re here.

Because these fascist clowns count on people being too exhausted, too overwhelmed, or too numb to keep up.

We’re here to smite these evil pricks and keep hope alive.

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Now go forth, smite the fascists, and remember this: try.

Love,

God