Dear Humans,

Me bless all the awesome Americans who are boldly mocking fascist traitors right to their fugly faces.

Donald’s own aides are reportedly staring at private Republican polling and the numbers are awful. As it turns out. Americans hate watching masked men with guns terrorize them in public.

1. Bless The Woman Who Refused To Be Afraid

Bless Rachel Cohen, who stood face to face with ICE official Greg Bovino in Minnesota and did the one thing authoritarians cannot tolerate.

She laughed at him! To his face! 😂

In the clip below, Bovino is armed, masked, and posturing like a tough guy, and then he starts pearl-clutching about “language” and “children” as if the real threat to society is swearing and not the armed intimidation happening right in front of everyone’s faces.

Watch the clip. It’s glorious.

The tipping point has occurred.

According to reporting on internal GOP polling reviewed by Trump’s team at the end of December, 60% of independents and 58% of undecided voters said Trump was “too focused” on deporting undocumented immigrants.

A CNN poll found 51% of Americans say ICE operations are making U.S. cities less safe, while only 31% think they’re making them safer. A YouGov survey after Renee Nicole Good’s killing found a majority want sweeping new limits on ICE and nearly half favor abolishing the agency outright.

Then came the AP-NORC poll, conducted Jan 8 to 11, showing approval of Trump’s handling of immigration down to 38%, from 49% in March 2025.

The backlash is bad. The numbers are real. Their panic is palpable.

So today let’s bless the good people who won’t look away!

Bless all the good people who refuse to be scared!

And bless the beautiful fact that Donald’s own numbers are telling him:

Hey, Mr. Pedophile Protector! America is watching, and America hates you.

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God