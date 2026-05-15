Letters from God

Letters from God

31 Comments

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Jesus
5h

ME TAKE THE WHEEL!

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Sarah3000's avatar
Sarah3000
5h

So Trump goes to China and serves up the Poo Poo platter. Sounds about right.

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