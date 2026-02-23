Dear Humans,

Now it’s time for thy daily dose of divine schadenfreude.

Lo, behold a tiny miracle of basic self-respect.

The US women’s hockey team just won gold in Italy, and Trump invited them to his State of the Union so he could use them as a prop.

They declined.

They were “sincerely grateful,” they said, but they “can’t attend” because of “timing” and “previously scheduled academic and professional commitments.”

Bless them for standing up to him!

Keep in mind, this comes after the President of the United States revealed on video that he had made sexist jokes about them.

He called the men’s hockey team to congratulate them, and during the call he said they’d “have to bring the women,” then said that if he didn’t he’d “probably be impeached.” And the men just laughed.

And who’s standing there in the locker room helping make this whole circus happen? Kash Patel. The director of the FBI.

Thanks to the women for rejecting this evil prick.

Bless you, US Women’s Hockey Team! 👍

Keep sticking it to these fascists.

Love,

God

