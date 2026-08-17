Dear Humans,

LO, US service members in the Persian Gulf have been scribbling their thoughts all over an aircraft flap, including one glorious bastard who wrote “OPERATION EPSTEIN FURY.”

God bless this person in particular!

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein Class billionaires who own social media are forced to spread God’s truth like wildfire.

And if you’re new, make sure to join our community today. Huge special going on, get in now, might delete:

1. Bless These Hilarious Heroes

Donald Trump spent the weekend proving his stupid war could somehow get even stupider.

Fortunately, the people stuck fighting it are expressing themselves.

Among their contributions:

“OPERATION EPSTEIN FURY”

“PEACE DEAL #64 INCOMING... ALL THIS FOR THE HOLY LAND”

“BIBI’S CUCKS”

“I ❤️ FLOCK CAMERAS”

“POOP.”

God has no notes. They know exactly what’s going on.

Which brings us to Donald Pig-Eyes.

2. Let God Sum Up

Let me explain what happened this weekend. No, there is too much. Let me sum up.

Iran declared that the Strait of Hormuz will stay closed until the “end of Trump’s term.” Trump declared he will make the Strait of Hormuz US territory…if and when the US wins the war.

Everyone has been talking about the horrible conditions on the USS Lincoln since I dropped a commandment to bring them home last week. The backlash was so severe that President Asshole was forced to begrudgingly bring them home.

This concession made him so angry he lashed out at the sailors and said their deployment was “not nearly long enough.”

Meanwhile, President Lunatic spent all weekend posting AI memes of himself hanging out with George Washington.

George Washington was a legendary general. Donald Trump is a legendary draft dodger.

George Washington led his army to a decisive victory over the British.

Donald Trump led his army to a strategic defeat against Iran. And by led his army, I mean he told Natalie Harp to post more about “ballroom” while she changed his diaper.

Speaking of Washington, to replace the USS Lincoln, the USS Washington was pulled out of Asia and sent to Iran. This means the USA no longer has any carriers in Asia.

In a post last night, Trump suddenly demeaned South Korea and professed his love for his fellow Putin employee, Kim Jong Un.

Donald must hate South Korea, because they’re experts at arresting and locking up trifling-ass wannabe dictators.

Finally, this weekend Donald repeatedly said the phrase “young, beautiful girls” at a rally. He claimed they '“gushed” over him.

He’s a sick fuck. He’s an adjudicated rapist. He’s all over the Epstein files. And like all criminals, he’s quite proud of his crimes. And so he brags about them to your face.

3. Your Reviews Are In

BEHOLD! Annie Britton joined as a paid subscriber and left a nice message:

"I am ordained clergy, extremely progressive, and just love your honesty, humor, and God-like hubris (teehee). Thanks for your pronouncements and insights into then, now and, not yet!!!!!!!"

Bless you, Annie! Thanks for joining our team of Angels!

4. A Message From God

HARK! Billionaires have more money, power and political connections than at any point in history. But we can defeat these evil pricks.

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

— Margaret Mead

We’re building an independent media source that tells the truth.

If you believe in that mission, and you’ve been meaning to support this work, now’s the time. Join as a paid subscriber today and help God smite these bastards. Huge sale happening right now (while supplies last):

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God