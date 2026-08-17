Letters from God

Letters from God

39 Comments

User's avatar
Reggaemama's avatar
Reggaemama
13h

Until I saw the picture of Trump's eyes in this post I didn't know that he is truly Satan personified. The eyes tell all. We know what you do with Satan so please do your thing. Soon. Very soon.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Richard Cestone's avatar
Richard Cestone
13h

Whoever becomes the next President will have the dire task of cleaning up after this Iran disaster. Especially if it is a Democrat.

Reply
Share
7 replies
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture