Dear Humans,

Donald Trump just got humiliated on the world stage after begging allies for help… and getting told no. Watch him spiral as the U.K. refuses to join his war and his entire plan collapses in real time.

Let’s laugh at his pain together!

WATCH:

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Love,

God

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