Letters from God

Letters from God

6 Comments

User's avatar
Sarah3000's avatar
Sarah3000
2h

This is probably the very first time he has bullied people, then asked for help and was told "No." For so many years everyone has caved to his demands. Hell, Congress is still doing it. I'm glad the other world leaders have backbones and are using them. This is Karma at her finest. SMITE!!!

Reply
Share
Stan hasegawa's avatar
Stan hasegawa
2h

BBC 3/3 “US President Donald Trump has threatened to halt all trade with Spain, after the country barred the US from using its military bases as part of its operation in Iran.” Turnabout is fair play.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture