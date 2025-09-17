Dear Humans,

President Cankles McEpstein thought he was crossing the pond for a royal victory lap, but the Brits had other plans. Instead of pomp and circumstance, he got met with chants, boos, and giant projections tying his sorry name to Jeffrey Epstein right on the walls of Windsor Castle.

Lo, what a sight it was.

The British people welcomed President Dark Hands by reminding him of every crime and every creep he ever befriended. They didn’t bow, they booed. They didn’t cheer, they jeered. And forsooth, the banner at Windsor was the cherry on top, a royal decree that this fool is not fit for polite company.

Make no mistake: this isn’t just protest, it’s prophecy. The world sees what America is forced to endure every day. And when another nation tells him to his face that he’s a disgrace, it strengthens us all.

Bless the UK, for they saw through the con. Bless the protesters, for they spoke truth to power. And don’t worry, humans, we’re going to beat this bastard. We will get through this.

Love, ❤️

God

