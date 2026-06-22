Letters from God

Letters from God

46 Comments

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Maja Ramirez's avatar
Maja Ramirez
14h

GO

TEAM

ALGAE!!

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Kathleen Polly's avatar
Kathleen Polly
14h

Oh yeah bloated orange fucking piece of shit is NOT smarter than the algae he wants to control!

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