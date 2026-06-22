Dear Humans,

President Epstein spent Father’s Day weekend blaming ‘radical left lunatics’ for his epic algae failure at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, deployed National Guard troops and helicopters to guard the algae, and started arresting Americans for touching the blue paint.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein class billionaires accidentally show it to many more people. If you’re new, don’t forget to join today as a free or paid subscriber.

The Algae-rian War.

1. Donald Blames You For His Failures

The only person who ‘seriously vandalized’ the Reflecting Pool was Donald, when he instructed workers to use the strongest hydrogen peroxide possible, causing the very recently installed new dark blue paint to come loose.

Who would do such a thing? You, Donald. You did the thing. You are a sick, deranged person.

And "We will fix it?” Why did he use a question mark?

Who is he asking? Himself?

Even Donald knows he’s not winning this war because he’s too dumb.

2. He’s Arresting People For Touching His Failure

Trump officials arrested former US Olympic cyclist David Hearns for being near the reflecting pool and touching some of the detached blue rubber crap.

Touching their failure is a crime now.

Here we see TEN police officers arresting a curious onlooker just for picking up a floating piece of Trump peeling paint.

What crime has he committed? Touching paint that is floating everywhere? And why is there blue paint everywhere? DID…DID SOME IDIOT dump a bunch of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide in the pool?

These people are seeing more punishment than January 6 criminals for the crime of simply existing outside on a beautiful sunny day.

Donald poured so many chemicals into the pool, that now ducks are starting to show up dead in the water. His infinite incompetence and endless evil is getting American soldiers, civilians and wildlife killed.

The Reflecting Pool arrests by Park Police are fascism in action.

Trump’s government is making up accusations against citizens to protect the fragile ego of the humiliated president.

3. Bless You, Algaefa!

Bless the brave Team Algae protesters mocking Donald on the scene!

"Let's grow algae, let's grow!” 😂

“Algae’s smarter than MAGA!” 😂

4. Thou Shalt Not Blame The Left For Thy Idiocy

Thou shalt not blame “radical left lunatics” because you’re incapable of defeating algae.

Thou shalt not arrest citizens for touching your failure.

Thou shalt not kill baby ducks and then blame it on ‘radical leftist lunatics’ because you’re an anti-science moron.

Thou shalt not waste tax dollars on thy nonsensical vanity projects.

Thou shalt not deploy the National Guard out in 100-degree heat to protect algae.

Donald, it doesn’t matter how many statues you paint gold. It doesn’t matter if you build a wall, or an arch, or a ballroom, or if you put your name on buildings, or if you win a Nobel Peace Prize.

The world will remember you forever exactly for what you are — a vile stain on humanity, the worst president in American history, and the worst American in American history.

Also, we will never forget that you’re in the Epstein files more than anyone..by a LOT. History will always remember that about you.

You’re going to burn in Hell, Donald…and you know it.

5. Your Reviews Of God Are In

HARK! New paid subscriber John H wrote this testimonial when he joined:

"Anyone who can provide careful, articulate insights while also making me laugh is worthy of my subscription."

Bless you, John! Damn right I’m worthy. Thanks for noticing. You are one righteous dude.

6. An Urgent Message From God

Fox News must be shutdown. The Epstein class must be put in prison.

We must keep fighting back until the power of the fascist pedocracy is broken forever.

We here at Letters from God / The God Show are busting our butts to grow pro-democracy, anti-fascist comedy at a time when the president is silencing comedians, MAGA billionaires are buying all media, and the truth is getting buried under a mountain of fascist algorithms.

Listen, I have to be blunt. Reading is good. Sharing is good. Blessing the little heart is good. But paid subscribers are what make this thing grow.

They’re the reason we can make more videos, hire more help, publish more posts, and keep growing stronger.

We’re not here to just politely survive while the MAGA media machine turns America into Trump State TV. We’re here to fight and win. We’re here to speak truth to power. We’re here to help good people remember they’re not so alone.

If you’ve been reading for free and waiting for the moment to stand with us, this is the moment. As a thanks for reading, take 25% off forever today.

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Bless you, humans. Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God