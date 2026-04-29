Letters from God

Letters from God

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Devon Williams's avatar
Devon Williams
8hEdited

"NOBODY SAID THERE'D BE MATH! I BLAME OUR SCHOOLS"

- ~~What's his face from Madworld~~ Pete Hegseth

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Tim's avatar
Tim
8h

To be fair, Kegsbreth is probably dealing with alternate arithmetic.

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