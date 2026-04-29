Dear Humans,

Lo, Pete Hegseth walked into Congress ready to defend Trump’s Iran war and got HUMILIATED with basic arithmetic.

So today on The God Show, Jesus and I watched Hegseth get grilled over the cost of Trump’s war, the price of gas, the price of food, the Strait of Hormuz disaster, and why nobody in this clown car can answer a simple math question.

1. Bless The Reps Who HUMILIATED Pete Hegseth With Basic Math

2. John Fugelsang On Trump’s Fake Christianity, Pope Leo, And The War On Jesus

Also today, John Fugelsang joined us to talk about Trump’s fake Christianity, Pope Leo, Christian nationalism, Trump threatening war on Easter, MAGA melting down whenever someone directly quotes Jesus, and why these people aren’t really fighting the Pope. They’re fighting Jesus.

John was absolutely fantastic, as always. Funny, sharp, human, and somehow still sane. And he’s got a nice head of hair, too!

3. Upcoming Guests on The God Show:

April 30, 2pm ET: Alex Pearlman

May 5, 2pm ET: Tennessee Congressional candidate Michaela Barnett

May 6, 2pm ET: Ellie Leonard

May 13, 2pm ET: Tennessee Congressional candidate Kristi Burke

4. God Bless You

Bless you all for reading our posts. And liking our posts. And watching our videos. And liking our videos! Whew! It can all be a lot to keep up with.

But it’s important that we do. The fascists want to lull us to sleep. Thankfully, God doesn’t sleep.

God bless you. Without your help and support, this progressive and hilarious form of God and Jesus would not exist.

We have only just begun.

Love,

God

P.S. - Every paid subscription keeps us pushing back on Christian nationalism and the Project 2025 machine. If you’re able, join today.