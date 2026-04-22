Dear Humans,

Lo, drunkard Kash Patel got hit with a simple question about whether he’s ever been drunk on the job and couldn’t answer. Then pedo-protector Todd Blanche leapt in and got wrecked by reporters as well. BEHOLD:

Also today, we dropped a fascinating new interview with Jared Yates Sexton about Trump’s latest meltdown, Christian nationalism, cowardice, and why what comes after MAGA will be even worse:

Please watch, like, comment, and subscribe on YouTube. Every click helps us grow this thing without begging tech billionaires for permission.

Love,

God

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In case you missed this morning’s Letter from God: