Bless The Reporters Who WRECKED Kash Patel and Todd Blanche
Give them Hell!
Dear Humans,
Lo, drunkard Kash Patel got hit with a simple question about whether he’s ever been drunk on the job and couldn’t answer. Then pedo-protector Todd Blanche leapt in and got wrecked by reporters as well. BEHOLD:
Also today, we dropped a fascinating new interview with Jared Yates Sexton about Trump’s latest meltdown, Christian nationalism, cowardice, and why what comes after MAGA will be even worse:
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Love,
God
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In case you missed this morning’s Letter from God:
I think they’re another version of Suicide Squad.
When are reporters going to ask Patel the obvious question: Have both his eyes ever looked in the same direction at once?