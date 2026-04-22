Letters from God

Letters from God

6 Comments

User's avatar
Stan hasegawa's avatar
Stan hasegawa
4h

I think they’re another version of Suicide Squad.

Reply
Share
Tim's avatar
Tim
2h

When are reporters going to ask Patel the obvious question: Have both his eyes ever looked in the same direction at once?

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture