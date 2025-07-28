Dear Humans,

Today we’ve got video of a reporter asking a golfing Donald “Can you escape the Epstein scandal?”

Instead of responding, a wounded Donold waddles to his little golf cart and drives away whilst blasting the song “Memories” from the musical Cats.

1. Bless The Reporters Yelling Epstein At Donny Cankles!

Who does Donald think of when he listens to that song anyway? Is he thinking of all the memories he made partying with his good pals Jeffrey and Ghilaine? Hark, God’s just asking questions here.

2. Bless The People That Caught Him Cheating!

Thanks to thy nifty smartphones and the Internet, we have multiple videos showing ‘The Chosen One’ blatantly cheating at golf.

Here’s another cheating moment from yesterday, where Taco Tits places the ball down next to his shoe himself. There’s never a time when he’s not lying, cheating or stealing. That’s par for the course.

3. Bless These Scottish Protest Signs In Particular!

Bless the Scots. Bless their signs. And bless these signs in particular! Donald and Jeffrey will always remain best friends forever in history. And he was shite in Home Alone 2.

If you believe in this mission, please help us grow it. Please spread the word about Letters from God. Tell someone you trust. We have to keep growing. We have friends everywhere!

And if you haven’t subscribed yet, now’s the time. Your support keeps the memes coming, the shows and guests rolling, and the truth screaming louder than those monsters. You can use this blue button to support our work:

Get 25% off for 1 year

What our readers are saying:

"As a lifelong atheist, I'm grateful to God for being smarter, funnier, and more irreverent than I could have hoped!" — Ellen

"I'm a Buddhist, but you're a pretty awesome God, so what the hell. Sign me up, O Lord, and lead us unto the Promised Land." - PlasticFish

"Fuck trump and his tiny p p to hell. Please." — Cynthia

The truth still lives here. The fire still burns. And we are not alone.

Love,

God