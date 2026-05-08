Letters from God

Letters from God

4 Comments

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CB Murray's avatar
CB Murray
2h

I'm in Memphis, so it will be an uphill climb for us; however, Michaela has a real chance of flipping a red seat. So even though she wouldn't represent me directly, I donated to her today because if she can turn a seat blue in TN, that can help the rest of us long-term. I sincerely pray for these Rs to screw themselves with this nonsense.

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Marguerite Funk's avatar
Marguerite Funk
1h

Everyone has a voice, especially Women! We haven't come this far to have anyone take away what each and every one of us deserve. RESPECT!

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