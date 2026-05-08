Dear Humans,

Have you seen Trump get triggered over gas prices? Bless the reporter who broke his brain! 😂

1. Bless The Reporter Who Made Trump SNAP Over Gas Prices!

Watch the crash out with Jesus and me as Trump rants about dirt, dodges the actual question, and gets big mad at a reporter for asking about something Americans actually care about.

2. Bless Justin Pearson For His EPIC Speech Against GOP Redistricting!

Also today, Tennessee State Representative Justin Pearson delivered a powerful speech against the GOP’s racist redistricting scheme. He reminded them that voting rights were paid for in blood, and no matter what they do, “we are still here.”

3. Tennessee Congressional Candidate Michaela Barnett Reminds Us Why We FIGHT!

Finally, Tennessee congressional candidate Michaela Barnett joined us to talk about GOP gerrymandering, Trump’s election scheme, and why Tennessee has become the testing ground for the worst ideas Republicans want to export nationwide.

4. When It Seems Impossible

There will be times when the struggle seems impossible.

I know you’re scared. We all are.

They want us all depressed, silenced, and terrified.

But lo, that’s why this little corner of the internet exists.

Our community of angels is here to help you through it all. Whether it’s God breaking into song, blessing you with memes, or flat-out spitting truth, this glorious newsletter is the place where comedy and truth fights back.

Unlock the full archives. Join the community. Claim thy blessing here:

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