Dear Humans,

It happened again. LMAO.

A protestor at Trump’s event in Michigan repeatedly shouted “pedophile protector” at him. Trump definitely heard him.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein Class billionaires who own social media are forced to spread God’s truth like wildfire. And if you love God’s newsletter, make sure to join today as a paid subscriber, I’ve got a big special going right now:

1. Bless The Guy Who Shouted “Pedophile Protector” At Donald

You can see the exact second it hits him. His face drops. He looks like he’s dying inside. Then his brain breaks and he points at the guy and calls him a communist. Then he pretends not to have heard him. Sure, Jan 6.

Watch here:

He’s done EVERYTHING he can to distract from the Epstein files, and it hasn’t worked. Donald knows they haven’t gone away. Nor will they ever. Epstein’s ghost will haunt him for the rest of his miserable life.

The word “pedophile” follows him everywhere he goes. Now every time he walks into a room, he has to wonder whether somebody’s going to shout it again. And somebody will.

He heard that guy. And he knows we “communists” are never going to stop.

2. How To Give Donald The Middle Finger Today

President Pedo Protector is trying to buy the media, silence his critics, and bury the truth forever. That’s why supporting fresh, independent voices he can’t control matters.

Letters from God is now the #1 Humor publication on Substack. Every post is a middle finger to fascism, and your support helps us hire more editors and creatives to put more truth and comedy into the world.

This is the very last time I’ll be offering a discount this big for a looong time, so get it while you still can.

Help us make sure he hears the truth everywhere he goes.

Love,

God