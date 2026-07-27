Letters from God

Letters from God

48 Comments

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Maurice Barela's avatar
Maurice Barela
1d

I’m happy someone came to the MAGAt rally to speak truth!!!

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Wayne's avatar
Wayne
1d

From his mouth to God's ears. Oh, wait....

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