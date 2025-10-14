Dear Humans,

HARK! A miracle hath occurred!

Every major news organization finally remembered they’re not supposed to take orders from the government.

From The Washington Post to CNN to Newsmax, every major outlet stood together and in one voice told Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon, “No.”

This is how it’s done!

1. Bless The Actual Free Press (Not Bari Weiss)

The Pentagon tried to force reporters to sign a gag order that would have limited what they could report, even about unclassified information.

Reporters would be expected to report only what Hegseth told them to.

No more pesky leaked ‘Signalgate’ stories!

But for once, the press refused to kneel.

The New York Times, The Washington Post, AP, CNN, Reuters, even Newsmax all rejected it.

For a brief, shining moment, the Fourth Estate remembered its purpose.

Bless the actual free press for standing tall in the face of authoritarian rot.

They didn’t just protect journalism. They proved the fight’s not over.

2. Damn One America News

Every newsroom stood up.

Every single one except OAN. They signed on the dotted line to become Trump State TV.

Because of course they did.

One America News would sign a loyalty oath written in crayon if it came with a free MAGA hat.

Damn these totalitarians for using the government to blast their blatant propaganda into airports.

Going to the airport and being digested through the bowels of the US transit system is traumatic enough.

Now people have to listen to Kristi Noem talk too?!

3. God’s Final Word

“And remember this: the Imperial need for control is so desperate because it is so unnatural. Tyranny requires constant effort. It breaks, it leaks. Authority is brittle. Oppression is the mask of fear.” - Nemik

Fascists are counting on us obeying in advance.

They are defeated when we all unite together to defy their oppression.

Remember that everything built on hate will fall.

But everything built on love will last.

Keep going, Humans.

Keep laughing in the face of madness.

Keep standing for what is right.

We will win.

FROGS TOGETHER STRONG.

That’s Me-damn right.

4. Join God’s Rebellion

Trump is a fascist dictator.

Fascism isn’t coming — it’s already here.

We’re risking everything to call this shit out and bring truth and laughter to the fight.

Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive — it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to roast miserable pricks like him.

“I need a laugh or I will go crazy. Plus, I support media not owned by any corporation. God is great.“ - Gina

“Heather Cox Richardson quoted you the other day, so I know God is for real! Yay, God! “ - Caiside

“How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post.” — Nancy M

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it.

The fight isn’t slowing down, and neither are we.

Independent media is under attack, but we’re still here—roasting these power-hungry bastards and calling out their bullshit.

Wow, you actually read to the end.

That kind of dedication deserves a reward, so for today only we’re giving you 20% off forever.

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God