Letters from God

Letters from God

44 Comments

User's avatar
Jocelyn B's avatar
Jocelyn B
Oct 14

LOVE Give me Ribberty! I have re-posted that on FB. I hope that's ok?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Richard's avatar
Richard
Oct 14

I agree with you 100%! Btw, Ice Barbie needs to STFU! Also, I love watching Saturday Night Live and I have been watching that show since I was 14 years old. They mocked the shit out of Ice Barbie and Pam Bondi(the Bitch).

Reply
Share
2 replies
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture