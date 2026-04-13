Dear Humans,

Jesus and I break down Pope Leo’s rebuke, Trump’s meltdown, and the goddamn lunacy of it all. BEHOLD:

After posting that deranged AI image of himself as Jesus, he got rebuked by Pope Leo, who reminded the world that the Gospel is about peace, not this violent narcissistic bullshit.

Then Trump tried to explain the image by claiming it was actually him as... a doctor.

A doctor.

So on today’s episode of The God Show, Jesus and I respond.

This is why we’re here.

Because these Christian Nationalist Project 2025 clowns count on people not fighting back. After all, as Donald said about stealing votes in 2020, “who’s gonna stop you for that?”

We will, motherfucker.

Never again can there be a country without consequences.

We’re here to smite these evil pricks and keep hope alive. If you want our video and social media team to keep growing, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber today:

Now go forth, smite the fascists, and remember this: try.

Love,

God