Letters from God

Letters from God

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Jesus
1h

YOU KNEW DAD-DAMN WELL YOU WERE PRETENDING TO BE ME!

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TJ
1h

Not just a doctor but specially a “Red Cross Doctor”…

So I'm extremely confused why my very Catholic great-grandparents had a picture of their doctor hanging over their marital bed for the last seven decades.

It seems rather creepy like which doctor did they decide upon? Did they draw straws to see which field in medicine was getting that spot? …

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