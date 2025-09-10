Dear Humans,

Last night President Pedo thought dinner in D.C. would be a victory lap. Instead, he got humiliated in public. SMITE!

Get 20% off for 1 year

1. Bless The People Who Called Trump "Hitler" Right To His Stupid Face

At Joe’s Seafood last night, a decaying Donald slithered in with his usual cadre of weird dorks.

He wanted to look strong, presidential, adored. What he got instead was protesters who called him “Hitler of our time” right to his stupid face.

They weren’t outside in the cold either, they were inside, RIGHT at the next table, close enough for him to hear every damn word.

And lo, they’re not wrong about that.

This is the same man who once said Hitler “did some good things.”

The same man who wished his generals were more like Nazi generals, blindly loyal to their Führer.

He has fantasized about being obeyed like a dictator, and here he stood, powerless, humiliated, flailing his arms wildly and demanding the protesters be removed.

But in the end, they weren’t removed, were they? Nope, President Pedo had to turn tail and run.

In the video, you can see the look of disappointment on Pete Kegsbreath’s face as they walk out. He was really looking forward to the free drinks (paid for by your tax dollars).

Here is the video of the whole incident for your viewing pleasure:

Forsooth, it takes courage to stand a few feet from a tyrant and call him out.

Bless them!

Bless these acts of rebellion!

And bless the ongoing humiliation of President Imbecile Pedophile!

SMITE!

2. Join The Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Corporate media and billionaires have already bent the knee, but we refuse. We are risking everything to bring truth and laughter to the fight, and your support is a stand for survival and the freedom to speak out.

But here’s the thing… only a very small percentage of readers actually chip in. The more people that actually step up, the more we can expand our grow.

Today’s Testimonial:

"I subscribed because, well, you're God! Thou shalt listen to God, dammit! Thank you for keeping us sane in this insanity! You are the bright spot in my day! Let the smiting continue!😆 — Paula

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign from God to join our team, this is it. Join here:

Get 20% off for 1 year

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God