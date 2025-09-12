Dear Humans,

Lo, Donald strode into Yankee Stadium on September 11th, expecting cheers. Instead, the Jumbotron betrayed him and the crowd booed in unison.

1. Booed in the Bronx

The symbolism is divine. On 9/11, in New York City of all places, the so-called strongman got drowned out by public disgust.

The boos were loud, clear, and impossible to spin away. This is what rejection looks like.

2. The Polls Confirm It

The boos aren’t an isolated moment. They match the data. Droopy Donold has been underwater in every national poll since March 12.

His disapproval on the economy is massive, with voters blaming him for high prices and chaos.

In a fresh Reuters/Ipsos survey, just 42 percent approved while 56 percent disapproved. That’s a fourteen point gap. Across issue after issue, Americans are furious with Droopy Donold.

3. The Epstein Avalanche

While Trump drowns in disapproval, the Epstein revelations keep rising. Nearly 18,000 emails from Epstein’s personal Yahoo account were released this week, exposing how deeply Epstein schemed to protect his network.

In one 2006 exchange, Epstein told Ghislaine Maxwell to remove Trump from his “important client list.”

The meaning is clear: Droopy Donold was on that list, and Epstein wanted him taken off to limit damage to his friend. When you combine this with the contents of the “Birthday Book,” it paints a very damning picture.

Remember that Senate Republicans again moved quickly to block an amendment that would have forced release of Epstein case files on Wednesday.

They’re doing everything they can to bury the virus evidence for Droopy Donold.

4. The Mighty Fall Abroad

The fallout from these latest Epstein revelations are not just American.

In the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer fired his own ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, after these newly released Epstein emails showed Mandelson calling Epstein “my best pal” and voicing support during his 2008 prosecution.

Imagine that: an ambassador to the United States toppled because of his Epstein ties.

And in Brazil, accountability came down like thunder. The Supreme Court sentenced former president Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and 3 months yesterday for plotting a coup after he lost the 2022 election.

While America’s Republicans bury the Epstein files, Brazil and Britain are proving that power is not always a shield.

5. Join The Rebellion

The signs are everywhere. In stadiums, in polls, in inboxes dragged into daylight, in courtrooms across the world. The era of impunity is cracking.

Droopy Donold can cry all he wants, but the boos are getting louder. Republicans can block files, but the evidence is already glowing in the dark.

The powerful can be brought down, whether they are ex-presidents in Brazil or ambassadors in Washington.

Take heart, children. For truth has a way of breaking through, and when it does, it sounds like thousands of people booing a tyrant in unison.

