Letters from God

Letters from God

36 Comments

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Justin Paden's avatar
Justin Paden
4h

If you're not a pedophile, you shouldn't have to say "I'm not a pedophile".

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Israfel Frost's avatar
Israfel Frost
4h

"I am not a rapist. I didn't rape anybody." says the adjudicated rapist.

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