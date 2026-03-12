Dear Humans,

Lo, behold what happens when one woman decides today is the day she’s done with the gaslighting.

One bold PBS news reporter looked the President of the United States in the eye and said the thing everyone else is trained, paid, or threatened not to say to Emperor Tangerine Palpatine’s face — THE ME-DAMN TRUTH.

And the so-called strongman absolutely fucking lost it.

Bless Liz Landers, who repeatedly and forcefully called out President Criminal’s election lies right to his bruised face.

Like when she told him, “It wasn’t rigged though!”

All he could do was stammer and shout “If you don’t say it was rigged, you’re a rotten reporter.”

Somehow, he gets dumber by the day.

Watch here:

Isn’t she amazing? Isn’t she awesome? Bless you, Liz Landers!

Verily, Donald’s response was idiotic.

He’s obviously trying to rig the midterm election because he’s EXTREMELY UNPOPULAR. He’s unpopular because he’s super corrupt and evil and he destroyed the economy and started WW3 and he’s in the Epstein files over a million times. Please let me know if I missed anything.

Ya know. Donald is so evil that it gets overlooked just how stupid he is, too.

The deranged war criminal is now buying his cabinet members shoes now for some reason.

That’s right, he’s taking the money he stole from you and buying his underlings gifts.

Except he doesn’t ask them for their shoe size. He just guesses. Because he’s a moron.

Which is why Marco Rubio is now wearing shoes that don’t fit.

So he doesn’t offend Derp Fuhrer.

Sad.

Every day in Trump’s America feels like the stupidest day ever.

It can get really depressing.

And depression sucks.

But the rebellion is growing.

And I still have friends everywhere.

What would YOU ask Donald to his face if you could?

When he comes before God for judgment, I’ll ask him, “Why were you such a stupid fucking asshole your whole life, Donald?” Then before he says anything I’ll flush him down to Hell to be with Rush Limbaugh.

The Lord has spoken.

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God

