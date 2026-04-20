Dear Humans,

Happy 4/20!

Lo, The Onion has bought InfoWars! This is one of the funniest and most beautiful things I have ever seen. BEHOLD:

Also today, a bike thief got instantly smote.

Instant karma’s gonna get you…

We hope you enjoy our video offerings today!

Love,

God

P.S. - We’re building something real over here. The YouTube is growing fast, and your support helps us hire more editors and creatives to put more truth and comedy into the world. If you really want to help us smite these fascist bastards, become a paid subscriber today and support independent media: