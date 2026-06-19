Dear Humans,

Lo, yesterday we all got a break from the fascist trainwreck. We got to remember, if only for a moment, what it was like to have a president who was smart and cool and not a criminal.

Before we get into the latest developments, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein class billionaires accidentally show it to many more people. If you’re new, don’t forget to join our wonderful community of Angels today.

1. Bless The Obama Family

Bless Michelle Obama for using the opening of the Obama Presidential Center to troll the ever-loving hell out of Trump by casually mentioning that Barack won the Nobel Peace Prize.

Both Michelle and Barack’s speeches were perfect and incredible and you should really find the time to listen to them in their entirety if you haven’t already. It will do your heart good, human.

Bless Obama for using the occasion to honor the people of Minnesota.

2. Republicans Are Freaking Out Over Losing The War In Iran

While the Obamas were celebrating their lives together, Republicans were still busy losing their minds as they come to grips with their cult leader losing the war he started with Iran.

MAGA world is crashing out hard, from the Senators to the paid MAGA influencers to the drunk uncles on Facebook.

Watch God and Jesus discuss the latest chaos here:

3. We Talk To The Founder of ‘Leaving MAGA’

In case you missed it, we talked to Rich Logis, founder of the group ‘Leaving MAGA.’ Watch our interview with Rich here:

4. The Reflecting Pool Plot Thickens

As I reported the other day, this moron Donald makes everything worse.

He turned the Reflecting Pool extremely green because he doesn’t understand basic science. Trump literally built a swamp because he’s a moron.

BUT NOW we’ve learned the name of the firm that got paid $14 million to screw this up so badly and it’s named GREENWATER SERVICES.

GOD IS NOT KIDDING. The firm is actually named Greenwater Services.

You cannot accuse them of false advertising. That is some green water, broh.

But because these absolute morons poured a ton of hydrogen peroxide into the pool in a failed attempt to kill algae, now all the blue paint Trump wanted is peeling off on its own.

Oh by the way, this is the Epstein Class guy who owns Greenwater Services.

This reflecting pool story is hysterically funny and God is tired of pretending it isn’t. What a perfect metaphor for Donald’s sheer stupidity. In the end, Donald’s corruption will be his undoing.

5. Bless The Anti-Trump Chants At The World Cup

Fans from teams all around the world are deploying hilarious chants targeted at Donald John Trump. Bless you all!

6. Your Reviews Are In

HARK! New paid subscriber SB wrote this testimonial when they joined:

"Fearless, omnipotent, omniscient (let’s pretend), and charming when you aren’t too angry, as I usually am."

Why thank you! Given the state of things, I’m actually proudest of myself when I’m angriest. Is that wrong?

7. A Message From God

We hope you enjoyed today’s lineup of coverage. We here at Letters from God are busting our butts to grow pro-democracy, anti-fascist comedy at a time when the president is silencing comedians.

We’re not here to just politely survive while the MAGA media machine turns America into Trump State TV. We’re here to speak truth to power. We’re here to help good people remember they’re not so alone. We’re here to fight back against the darkness and win.

Help Team God get louder. Join our community and hangout with good people. Become one of God’s Angels today.

Bless you, humans. Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God