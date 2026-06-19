Letters from God

Letters from God

34 Comments

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Tracy L Cooper's avatar
Tracy L Cooper
7h

It was so beautiful & so America, what it was meant to be and can be yet.

47* not being invited and the other three former presidents with wives there was perfect.

The speeches from both were encouraging, loving with a tad of snark, were wonderful. Yes, I teared up.

It was the best three hours in a long time!

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Marguerite Funk's avatar
Marguerite Funk
7h

Absolutely do! God blessed the Obama Family and everything that they touch.

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