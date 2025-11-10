Dear Humans,

Lo, football fans could not resist shouting from the stands, “BOOOOOOO!” when the big orange turd appeared upon their Jumbotron on Sunday.

He grimaced through it, pretending to lead a military oath at halftime while the boos rained down.

The last time a sitting president attended a regular-season NFL game was Carter in 1978. None have ever been booed like this. None have deserved it more.

He’d told reporters earlier he was “a little bit late” because of his own flyover, then bragged on Fox about playing tight end in military school. Shut up, Donold.

ESPN says he now wants the new Commanders stadium named after himself. Fascist Moron Stadium? Even at a 44-22 blowout, he still managed to be the biggest loser in the building.

If you saw Trump at a football game, how HARD would you boo him?

BOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!

Bless those fans, every last one who raised their voices in defiance. Even in a divided nation, there’s unity in that sound. A stadium full of Americans agreeing on one sacred truth: Tangerine Palpatine can go to hell.

There’s nothing better than standing up to these monsters. That’s the kind of righteous rebellion I love.

Love,

God