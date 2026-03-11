Dear Humans,

Today, Jesus and I witnessed a glorious new piece of protest art: a new, gigantic Trump-Epstein Titanic statue in front of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Bless this Titanic masterpiece! Can God get an amen?

I also break down Trump’s latest “Mission Accomplished” bullshit routine, and the brutal truth-bomb Iran just dropped on Americans.

For the full hour, Jesus and I welcomed comedian Carmen Morales to The God Show.

We talked about art, video games, Trump’s latest Iran nonsense, the SAVE Act, the Trump–Epstein Titanic statue, and how anyone is supposed to stay sane while living through the modern hellscape.

Love,

God

