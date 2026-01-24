Dear Humans,

Lo, it was -10°F in Minneapolis yesterday, with wind chills of -20°F, and the people there still came out to protest the masked ICE thugs terrorizing their city.

Tensions of thousands of Minnesotans filled the streets, shut down their businesses for the day, left their jobs, pulled their kids from school, and said: NOT in our state! And NOT on our watch!

These wonderful people weren’t marching out in subzero temperatures for fun. They were grieving the murder of Renée Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross. They were standing against raids, fear, and the US state sponsored terrorism of its own people. They braved the cold because ICE is a criminal organization run by white supremacists.

So bless them. All of them. This is what courage looks like.

1. They Called It a General Strike. And It Was.

They called it “ICE Out of Minnesota: Day of Truth and Freedom.” And they meant it.

Whole neighborhoods shut down. Businesses closed in solidarity. Clergy, workers, and kids marched side by side through windchill that could kill. Over a hundred clergy members were arrested at the airport for protesting deportation flights.

A hundred clergy arrested! Fifty thousand people turning out in a city that’s fricking freezing. 🥶

This isn’t just protesting. This is what actual sacrifice looks like. General strikes hit these greedy fascists where it hurts them most, in their wallets.

They think they can murder us and get away with it. They smirk and think it’s all so funny. They are sorely mistaken.

Let this be a lesson to the nation.

They may take our lives, but we will never forget what they did.

We will never give up.

We will not rest until ICE is abolished and every one of these vile thugs are prosecuted for their crimes.

2. God’s Final Thoughts

Donold wants you exhausted. He wants you to scroll, sigh, and sink back into despair. That’s the game. That’s always been the game. Convince you nothing matters so he can take everything. And it’s been working.

But look at Minneapolis.

People marched in ten-below-zero cold to stand for each other.

You are allowed to feel joy. You are allowed to be inspired. You are allowed to believe that regular, beautiful, tired people can still make the world move. Because they just did.

So take this moment as proof: the good are not gone. The light is not out. And you, dear human, are needed.

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” - Margaret Mead

Love,

God