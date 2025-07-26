Letters from God

Letters from God

34 Comments

User's avatar
KMT's avatar
KMT
Jul 26

“Pedocracy” - nice one, God! And oh so fitting. Smite on!

Reply
Share
MuneeraKhair's avatar
MuneeraKhair
Jul 26

I enjoyed this small pp comment and the pedocracy but the thing that made my heart sing was the guy who yelled at Desantis. I think I'm filled with the spirit!

Reply
Share
1 reply
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture