Dear Humans,

Lo, the pedocracy is cracking. You can feel it, can’t you? In the sky, in the polls, in the streets, and in the laughter that now rings louder than fear.

1. The Sky Spoke the Truth

A plane flew over the federal courthouse in Tallahassee with the words: “TRUMP AND BONDI ARE PROTECTING PREDATORS.”

And lo, Trump’s lawyer was inside, meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell. They saw it. They heard it. And the Lord sayeth: Good.

2. The Numbers Don’t Lie

Sixty-nine percent of Americans believe Trump’s DOJ is hiding the Epstein files. Even one in three Republicans disapprove.

And lo, the constant lies and coverups are catching up to them. Good. Fuck Trump and his tiny pp to hell.

3. Local Hero Heckles DeSantis

At a tribute event for Hulk Hogan in Florida, Ron DeSantis tried to enjoy a little fascist fanfare. Then a voice rang out:

“Is that your fing legacy? You bow down to a fing pedophile! You’re a f*ing pedophile!”**

God bless this hero for doing the Lord’s work. The Lord heard it and said, More of this, please.

4. God Bless The Rebellion!

Rebellions are built on hope. Every act of defiance is important, be they big or small. Personal or public. These are not small things. A banner. A post. A poll. A shout. A cartoon. A song. Each one is a miracle. Each one is holy. Each one is working.

Keep going, humans. You’re not alone. You’re part of something real.

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donald Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. We're risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight.

What our readers are saying:

"As a lifelong atheist, I'm grateful to God for being smarter, funnier, and more irreverent than I could have hoped!" — Ellen

"I'm a Buddhist, but you're a pretty awesome God, so what the hell. Sign me up, O Lord, and lead us unto the Promised Land." - PlasticFish

"Fuck trump and his tiny p p to hell. Please." — Cynthia

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 14 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 25% off. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

We’ve built something real. Something that matters.

The truth still lives here. The fire still burns. And we are not alone.

Love,

God