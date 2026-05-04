Letters from God

Letters from God

25 Comments

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tlb's avatar
tlb
5h

dear God, I can't believe you don't have 1 million subscribers you are my absolute favorite and I can't wait to sing with you today you fucking rock! Love, your human

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CatC's avatar
CatC
5h

Hysterical! May the 4th be you- & these kids! Oh my You! Crazy, brave, & righteous! *people have a right to believe as they choose, but I agree this facet cons people. *say no to cults!

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