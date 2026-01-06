Dear Humans,

Buckle up, humans, God’s gonna curse a lot today.

And lo, ICE booked hotel rooms in Minnesota and assumed, like always, that nobody would stop them.

They were wrong.

Someone hit “cancel.”

And the right lost its fucking mind.

1. Bless This Independently Owned Hilton Hotel

While the Hilton corporation itself is twisting itself into contortions to disavow the cancellation and let everyone know they still love fascism, God can still bless the independently owned Hilton hotel in Lakeville, Minnesota that refused rooms to ICE.

Well done, whoever did that! Likely the owner. Bless you for making that brave decision.

That single little act sent Fox News into hysterics, with Brit Hume aghast at this (checks notes) hotel room issue, while his beloved president continues to cover up for pedophiles in defiance of the Epstein Transparency Act.

Commenters demanded firings, boycotts, revoked licenses, and public groveling. Oh, and DHS cried on social media about it. Verily, what a bunch of fucking snowflakes! ❄️

For ten years these same assholes screamed that businesses can refuse service. They went to court over a made-up gay wedding cake…REMEMBER?! Kim Davis? They turned “private property” into scripture and dared anyone to challenge it.

Then a hotel used that exact rule on armed government goons and suddenly refusal is discrimination, tyranny, communism, and a personal attack on America itself.

Thou shalt fuck right the fuck off.

Not do I not love her, I think she fucking sucks.

And hey, by the way, here’s why the hotel said no. Because hotels are often staffed by the Latin people ICE loves to harass!

Housekeepers! Front desk workers! You don’t put armed ICE agents in the same building as these wonderful people.

And the entitlement is the funniest part. These ICE-holes dress like they’re invading a foreign country, and then immediately melt down when the lights are off and the pillows aren’t perfect.

Oh, big tough warriors of the homeland who crumble the second they’re mildly inconvenienced!!

Go stay at the Motel 6, bitch. They’ll not only leave the light on for ya, they’ll leave a big fat turd in the toilet bowl too.

If these masked criminal thug bastards want beds so badly, they can sleep in the detention centers they keep bragging about filling.

Or better yet, their loudest ‘MAGA’ supporters can host them at home, cook them dinner, and do their laundry. HA!

So calm down, you iceholes! Even Jesus, Mary and Joseph didn’t complain. And they had to sleep in sheep shit.

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God