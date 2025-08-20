Dear Humans,

Thank you to everyone who subscribed yesterday! If you haven’t yet, subscribe now and join our rebellion against fascism.

Humans, sometimes you make God very happy with how hard you mock these right wing dipshits.

Today for example, JD Vance was doing a publicity stunt with the National Guard in D.C., and after a busy afternoon talking about non-existent rising crime, Vance decided to treat himself to a Shake Shack burger.

But while walking through Union Station, Vance started getting relentlessly heckled by protesters.

Best of all: One human was yelling “COUCH FUCKER” repeatedly as he, Miller, and Hegseth walked right by.

BEHOLD:

“You gonna fuck a couch, buddy? Go fuck a couch JD Vance!”

BLESS THAT GUY! 😂

These types of protests give me a lot of hope, humans. Keep confronting these clowns. Remind these fascists that wherever they go the rest of their lives, we will be there to mock them. They will never escape the evil they have done.

This is good trouble!

Love, ❤️

God

PS - Shoutout to Allyson M. who joined yesterday as a founding subscriber! An absolute Angel on this Earth! Bless you, Allyson!

Share