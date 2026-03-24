Letters from God

Letters from God

8 Comments

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Deb Vitkova's avatar
Deb Vitkova
1h

Thanks be to You💜

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Maja Ramirez's avatar
Maja Ramirez
1h

We could just shorten it and tell them to their faces they’re PPs

Can’t we?!

Amen and SMITE!

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