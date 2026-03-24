Dear Humans,

HARK! Another brave soul has stepped forward!

Bless this man, who walked right up to fascist Dan Bongino in public, on camera, and said exactly what millions of people are thinking.

Bless this growing trend! This is how it’s done!

1. SMITE to his Face!

Dan Bongino had a look on his face like somebody just walked over his grave.

He had the look of a man that knows that people will be walking up to him and calling him a “pedophile protector” for the rest of his life.

2. It’s A Beautiful Trend

And lo, this is becoming a pattern.

First, that Ford worker called Donald Trump a pedophile protector to his face. Then Ruben Gallego told Mike Johnson to stop covering up for the pedophiles. Now Dan Bongino gets it in public too.

Good. More of this, please. So much more of this.

GLORY HALLELUJAH!

3. God’s Final Word

You don’t have to be God to know that everything President “Fully Exonerated” does is because he’s trying to distract from the Epstein files.

He started World War 3 on the same day that credible allegations by a 13-YEAR-OLD came out. This is not Internet conspiracy. This was published on a government website…by Donald’s OWN Department of Justice!

The American people HAVE HAD IT.

So take heart, my children, because courage is contagious.

One person finds the courage to speak the truth, and suddenly the truth is being spoken everywhere.

Hope is a wildfire.

And God loves to see it.

4. Join God’s Rebellion

Trump is a fascist dictator.

The media is failing.

Billionaires and tech platforms are on his side.

Fascism isn’t coming…it’s already here.

We’re risking everything to call this shit out and bring truth and laughter to the fight.

Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive — it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to roast miserable pricks like him.

“I supported you because you are humorous, serious, informative and give me hope we will made it through this mess." - Rebecca

"I love when you SMITE! the idiot sitting behind the desk in the oval office and his toadies. Your writing is a bright spot in my day." - Cheryl

"I need sanity in this insane world and you have some! Please keep sharing it!"— Denise

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it.

The fight isn’t slowing down, and neither are we.

Wow, you actually read to the end.

That kind of dedication deserves a reward, so we’re giving you 20% off.

🔥 Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

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Keep going, humans. You will win.

Love,

God